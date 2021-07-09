Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.55.
A number of analysts have commented on TGB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.95. 29,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,864. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,597 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Taseko Mines by 160.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,368 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 27.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,171 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. 18.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
