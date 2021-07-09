Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.55.

A number of analysts have commented on TGB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.95. 29,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,864. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,597 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Taseko Mines by 160.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,368 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 27.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,171 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. 18.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

