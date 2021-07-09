Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.50. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 148,394 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66. The company has a market cap of C$665.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.72.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$86.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$700,642.80. Also, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,019,640. Insiders sold 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $333,970 in the last three months.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.