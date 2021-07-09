TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

