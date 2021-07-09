TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 163.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,998 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seer were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Seer by 11.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,614,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seer by 1,914.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,129,000 after buying an additional 1,047,418 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SEER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In other news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $86.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -12.93.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

