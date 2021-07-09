TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.49 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 259.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,182,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3,631.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 718,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after acquiring an additional 699,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,637,000 after purchasing an additional 656,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,394,000 after purchasing an additional 383,014 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bunge by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,921 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.76. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.