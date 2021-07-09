TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,682 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.08. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

