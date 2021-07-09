TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.35. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $76.71 and a 52-week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

