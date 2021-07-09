TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 334.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,159,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892,583 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 256,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 45,157 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $885,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,802,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 64,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 40.43 and a quick ratio of 40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.