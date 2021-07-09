TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 418.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,191 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lithium Americas worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 526,445 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 293,607 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 777.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 740,841 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.4% in the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LAC opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.29. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 98.92 and a quick ratio of 98.92.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

