TD Securities Boosts Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target to C$15.50

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.40 price target (up from C$13.30) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of AI remained flat at $C$14.59 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,287. The stock has a market cap of C$619.78 million and a P/E ratio of 15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40, a quick ratio of 108.97 and a current ratio of 109.01. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$10.10 and a 52-week high of C$14.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.27.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

