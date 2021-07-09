TD Securities Boosts Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target to C$15.50

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.40 price target (up from C$13.30) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of AI remained flat at $C$14.59 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,287. The stock has a market cap of C$619.78 million and a P/E ratio of 15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40, a quick ratio of 108.97 and a current ratio of 109.01. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$10.10 and a 52-week high of C$14.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.27.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

