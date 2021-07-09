Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on the stock.

TM17 has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Team17 Group to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Investec raised shares of Team17 Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 774.60 ($10.12).

Shares of Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 788.80 ($10.31) on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 47.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 703.52.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

