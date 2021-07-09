Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) Shares Sold by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) by 69.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,475 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,300,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,740,000.

OTCMKTS TEKKU remained flat at $$10.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,781. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

