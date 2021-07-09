Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €3.30 ($3.88) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.57% from the stock’s current price.

O2D has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.73 ($3.21).

ETR:O2D traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €2.33 ($2.74). 11,756,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €2.32. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of €2.69 ($3.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.00.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

