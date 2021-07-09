Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.84 on Thursday. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

