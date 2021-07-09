Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given New $22.00 Price Target at HSBC

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price trimmed by HSBC from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.03.

NYSE:TME opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $4,169,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,476,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

