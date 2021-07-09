Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Gap Up to $44.45

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.45, but opened at $46.01. Terex shares last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 1,239 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Terex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

