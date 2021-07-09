Ternium (NYSE:TX) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.89 and last traded at $40.89. Approximately 2,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 725,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

TX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the first quarter valued at $285,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Ternium by 5.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Ternium during the first quarter valued at $10,347,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ternium during the first quarter valued at $5,146,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

