TerraUSD (UST) Price Tops $1.00

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. TerraUSD has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $38.26 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006701 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TerraUSD

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,929,486,944 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.