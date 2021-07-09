The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,041.88

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,041.88 ($13.61) and traded as low as GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,024 ($13.38), with a volume of 64,276 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,041.88. The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The stock has a market cap of £965.92 million and a PE ratio of 3.65.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

