The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Gap Up to $21.57

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.57, but opened at $22.45. The Bancorp shares last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 2,680 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.41.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in The Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

