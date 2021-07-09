The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 720,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.91. 31,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,402. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

