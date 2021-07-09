The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $62.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYF. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.92.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

