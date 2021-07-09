The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Earnings Results

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE GBX traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,201. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69.
In related news, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About The Greenbrier Companies
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.