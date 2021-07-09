The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Earnings Results

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GBX traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,201. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

