The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will report earnings of $4.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.82. The Home Depot reported earnings per share of $4.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $14.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.19 to $15.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $15.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

The Home Depot stock opened at $318.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.65. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.35 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after purchasing an additional 314,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,146,880,000 after purchasing an additional 187,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

