The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,502,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $73,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $34.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.86.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

