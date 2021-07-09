The Kraft Heinz Company to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.44. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

