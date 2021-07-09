The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $51.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.89. 357,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,423. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,011,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,795,000 after purchasing an additional 42,334 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,856,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,979,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,165,000 after acquiring an additional 576,952 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,130,000 after acquiring an additional 242,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

