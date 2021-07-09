TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Position Increased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178,148 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at $4,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 500.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,164,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 970,228 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $440.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

