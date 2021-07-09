Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) were down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 4,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 553,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.