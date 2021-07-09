Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) were down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 4,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 553,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.28.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.