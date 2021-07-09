Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 222,763 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 222,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,453,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Carvana at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $120,790,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,475,000 after buying an additional 430,405 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana stock opened at $322.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.51. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.32 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $124.89 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.04, for a total value of $18,902,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $13,279,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,458 shares of company stock valued at $399,025,634 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

