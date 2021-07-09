Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $49.26 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,295 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $49,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. FIL Ltd increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 26,103 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC opened at $57.45 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of -35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

