Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $52.57 Million Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 81,313 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Air Lease were worth $52,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Air Lease by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.09. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

