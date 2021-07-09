Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 34,053 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,053 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $46,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $199.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $198.26 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.30.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

