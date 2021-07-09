Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 74,289 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,289 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.33% of Guardant Health worth $50,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after acquiring an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,633,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,363,000 after purchasing an additional 383,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Guardant Health by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,771,000 after purchasing an additional 284,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $121.06 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $86,036.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,360 shares of company stock valued at $50,139,394. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

