thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.99 ($15.28).

TKA stock opened at €8.59 ($10.11) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.61.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

