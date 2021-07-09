TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,960,000 after buying an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $7,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $184.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.13 and a 1-year high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

