Tornado Achieves Market Cap of $278,830.23 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Tornado has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $278,830.23 and $39,189.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for $46.47 or 0.00136878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00046368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00122061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00162860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,893.87 or 0.99831417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00948472 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

