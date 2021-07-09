Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 2,597 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,848,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $269.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.48. The company has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a one year low of $101.70 and a one year high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.58.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

