Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,822,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,714 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 750,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

