Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

BAC opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.