Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 11,373 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,328 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

