Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 8,164 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,286,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $66,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 346,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 684.2% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 49,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 42,870 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,627,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after buying an additional 106,486 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 5,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $224.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

