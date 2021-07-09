Toroso Investments LLC Sells 992 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 502.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on E shares. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.5813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

