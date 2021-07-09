Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.15.

TSE TOU opened at C$34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.95. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$12.29 and a twelve month high of C$36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8199999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at C$22,140,504.24. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,813,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,860,975.12.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

