Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSQ opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $210.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.12 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. Analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 50.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

