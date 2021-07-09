TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Major Shareholder Acquires $317,458.23 in Stock

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 23,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $317,458.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Light Street Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Light Street Capital Managemen bought 103,082 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $1,372,021.42.

Shares of NYSE TPGY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,537. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPGY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 47.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth $2,836,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

