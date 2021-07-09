TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Major Shareholder Acquires $317,458.23 in Stock

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 23,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $317,458.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Light Street Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Light Street Capital Managemen bought 103,082 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $1,372,021.42.
Shares of NYSE TPGY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,537. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12.
TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile
TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
