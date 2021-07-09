TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $471.00

TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 471 ($6.15) and last traded at GBX 469 ($6.13), with a volume of 288223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461.50 ($6.03).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 443.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35.

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. TR Property Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.