Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 99,038 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,278% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,189 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $3,150,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 197.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 56,582 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 58.9% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 225,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 83,553 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 5.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,048,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,882,000 after buying an additional 108,557 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.24. 130,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99. International Game Technology has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

