Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNLIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TNLIF remained flat at $$4.25 during midday trading on Friday. Trainline has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.71.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.