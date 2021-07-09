Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Get Trevena alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Shares of TRVN opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78. Trevena has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.44.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Trevena news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow bought 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 104.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 86.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.